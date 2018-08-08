Nick Wright Wouldn’t Take Jayson Tatum No. 1 In Re-Draft Of 2017 Class

There’s little doubt that if teams could re-do the 2017 NBA Draft, the final product would look much different.

In all likelihood, Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz would not be taken first overall given, you know, he can’t shoot a basketball. So, the question then becomes: Who would be the first player drafted?

Many point to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who emerged as a superstar in his team’s run to the Eastern Conference finals last season. “First Things First” co-host Nick Wright, however, has a different player in mind.

Here’s his top three:

Put some respect on Lonzo's name! pic.twitter.com/dFOsxIpL2p — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 8, 2018

That’s right: Nicky Dubs has Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell going first overall. And you know what? He’s probably not wrong.

Watch him make the point, which really had nothing to do with the larger conversation in which it was mentioned, in the video below:

"People shouldn't act as if Lonzo's rookie season was disappointing. Guess what? If you did a re-draft of last year's draft today, he would still be a Top 3 pick knowing what we know now." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/lhgC7c3CwT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 8, 2018

We believe Tatum should go No. 1 in re-drafts, as his size and ability to score in so many different ways gives him the edge over his peers Mitchell, however, certainly is more electrifying and charismatic than Tatum, and was a more prolific scorer last season.

Let the debating begin.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images