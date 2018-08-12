No More Excuses: Robert Williams Gets Apartment Near Celtics Practice Facility

Robert Williams III apparently is doing all he can to avoid future tardiness.

The Boston Celtics rookie began his NBA career in inauspicious fashion. One day after being taken 27th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Williams missed his introductory conference call after oversleeping. For an encore, he missed his flight to Las Vegas and subsequently missed his first NBA Summer League practice.

But Williams no longer can make any excuses, as he recently got an apartment near the Celtics’ practice facility in Brighton, Mass., he told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg at the NBA’s rookie photo shoot Sunday.

Robert Williams said he just got a place right next to the Celtics new practice facility. “Two-minute walk, said Williams who laughed and added, “Can’t be late!” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

Hey, it’s positive step forward.

As for the photo shoot, here’s a shot of the 2018 class, with Williams in the back left:

Williams also provided an update on his injured knee, which caused him to miss a majority of the summer league.

Robert Williams said the injured knee that kept him out of most of summer league is “feeling way way better.” He’s been in Boston rehabbing and expects to be full go before training camp arrives. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

That’s certainly good news for the Celtics, who are hoping Williams can provide game-changing athleticism and stout interior defense off the bench.

Of course, the biggest hurdle Williams faces in getting meaningful minutes likely is himself.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images