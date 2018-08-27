Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Teammates Go Nuts Over Reported Contract Extension

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally getting paid, and we have two sources of evidence.

The first is ESPN’s Josina Anderson, who reported Monday afternoon that Beckham has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the New York Giants worth a hefty $95 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver at $19 million per year. The deal includes $65 million guaranteed and an average of $20 million over the first three seasons, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Our other source of evidence that Beckham’s long contract saga finally is over: His Giants teammates.

Just around the time news of Beckham’s extension broke, New York wide receiver Sterling Shepard posted a video on his Instagram story of he and a very happy Beckham dancing in the team’s locker room.

The locker room after Odell got paid 😂🔥 (via @sterl_shep3) pic.twitter.com/EbtWTfenLX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 27, 2018

Giants wideout Roger Lewis also posted a Twitter video of the locker room celebration, congratulating Beckham on his new extension in the caption:

“Congrats to my brudda couldn’t be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey… you deserve it…MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3″

We know who Beckham will be treating to a nice steak dinner first with his new paycheck.

The 25-year-old certainly is deserving of the massive deal; prior to an ankle injury that cut his 2017 season short, he tallied at least 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK