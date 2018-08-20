Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer’s Fate To Be Decided Wednesday

The wait likely will soon be over for a potential punishment to be given to Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer.
The OSU board of trustees is set to meet Wednesday, and all signs are pointing toward them coming to a conclusion and handing down a verdict.
Meyer currently is on paid administrative leave after reports claim he was well aware of domestic violence allegations against one of his former assistant coaches, Zach Smith. Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney, asserted that Meyer knew about the violence for years, but did nothing to try and put it to a stop.
And according to the Columbus Dispatch, here’s what the potential punishment could be:
“Two sources connected to the investigation said the likely recommendation to university President Michael V. Drake is a suspension for Meyer. Drake and the board could also opt for a “time served” punishment since Meyer has been removed from football activities for more than two weeks.”
Meyer has been at the helm for the Buckeyes since 2012.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
