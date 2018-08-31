Patrice Bergeron Injury Update: Will Bruins Star Be Ready For Season Opener?

Patrice Bergeron won’t join the Bruins on their preseason trip to China next month, but the All-Star center is hopeful he’ll be ready when Boston begins its regular-season schedule Oct. 3.

Bergeron is recovering from groin surgery he underwent in June after it became clear the injury he battled throughout last season wasn’t going away on its own.

“The fact that the surgery was done in June — about a month after the season — definitely set me back a little bit,” Bergeron told reporters Friday at Warrior Ice Arena. “Kind of started increasing the volume in August. All of July was pretty much rehabbing and all that. A little bit behind, obviously, but still shooting to be ready for Game 1 of the season. That’s the goal right now.”

Bergeron missed 18 regular-season games and one playoff game last season because of injuries. He’s now entering his 15th season with the Bruins at age 33. It’s fair to wonder whether the aches and pains — and there have been a few — soon will catch up to Bergeron, but there’s been nothing in his play thus far to suggest he’s lost a step. In fact, Bergeron is coming off a sensational season on Boston’s top line in which he totaled 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points while playing his usual stellar defense.

“It’s a 20-20, obviously, when you look back,” Bergeron said of his decision to hold off on having groin surgery until June, rather than going under the knife as soon as the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning in May. “Of course I would like to do it right away. But talking with the training staff and doctors, there was a chance that it would go either way. Unfortunately, it stayed and got worse. It’s always easy to say looking back, right?”

Not only is Bergeron hopeful he’ll be ready for when the Bruins open the regular season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on banner night in D.C. He’s also aiming to play toward the tail end of the preseason.

“I’d like to get a few games before the start of the season,” Bergeron said. “I guess that’s the game plan, and we’ll see how it goes and play it week by week. Hopefully, I can keep improving like I am right now.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images