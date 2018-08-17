Patriots-Eagles Takeaways, Metrics: Cornerbacks Struggle In Roster Battle

It might be time to eliminate some names from the New England Patriots’ cornerback roster battle.

The Patriots allowed 363 yards to the Philadelphia Eagles through the air, and it seemed most of that damage was done against young defensive backs competing for roles on the team. The Patriots’ secondary was receiving plenty of help from its pass rush, which generated eight sacks, too.

Look below for this week’s takeaways and advanced stats:

PASS COVERAGE

Damarius Travis: Four catches on five targets, 58 yards, TD

JC Jackson: 1-1, 57 yards

Jomal Wiltz: 2-4, 53 yards, TD

Keion Crossen: 5-8, 46 yards, PBU, two defensive pass interference penalties, holding penalty

Ja’Whaun Bentley: 3-5, 44 yards, PBU

Nicholas Grigsby: 2-2, 30 yards

Patrick Chung: 1-1, 28 yards

Christian Sam: 5-7, 22 yards, INT

Eric Rowe: 1-4, 15 yards, PBU

Devin McCourty: 1-1, 5 yards

Jason McCourty: 1-2, 4 yards, TD

Trent Harris: 1-1, 1 yard

Kyle Van Noy: 0-1

Eddie Pleasant: 0-1

Elandon Roberts: 0-2

Stephon Gilmore: 0-1, PBU

Jordan Richards: 0-2, PBU

— Woof. Where to start? The Patriots might need to go back to the drawing board with some of their young defensive backs. Travis looks lost in coverage, so it comes down to Richards and Pleasant for the Patriots’ fifth safety spot.

— Jackson was in close coverage on a deep reception by Shelton Gibson but didn’t get his hands up to deflect the ball.

— Wiltz and Crossen might have to be eliminated from the cornerback roster battle. Crossen’s penalties were egregious, and Wiltz was beat badly on multiple occasions. Cornerbacks who didn’t play, like Ryan Lewis, Duke Dawson, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, might have won the night by default.

— Jason McCourty bit hard on an inside route that Gibson wound up taking upfield for a touchdown. Otherwise, McCourty looked fine. We’ll see if the Patriots can forgive him.

— On a positive note, Rowe and Gilmore are looking solid as starters. Rowe has allowed just two catches on six targets for 20 yards with two pass breakups in two preseason games.

— Richards blanked in coverage, but he was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact and for a facemask.

PASS RUSH

Keionta Davis: 1.5 sacks, QB hit, three hurries

Adrian Clayborn: Strip sack, QB hit, four hurries

Derek Rivers: Sack, five hurries

Geneo Grissom: Two QB hits, two hurries

Deatrich Wise Jr.: QB hit, three hurries

Kyle Van Noy: Sack, two hurries

Trent Harris: .5 sack, two QB hits

Adam Butler: Sack, hurry

Nicholas Grigsby: Two hurries

Eric Lee: Two hurries

Patrick Chung: Sack

Vincent Valentine: Sack

Danny Shelton: Hurry

— The Patriots’ pass rush was much stronger than their coverage Thursday night. Davis, Clayborn and Rivers all had standout performances. It’s worth noting Clayborn and Rivers put up six pressures in just 24 and 27 snaps, respectively, while it took Davis 55 snaps. Davis drew a surprise start. It’s clear to see why the Patriots like him, though. Davis rushed from inside and out and had success from both spots.

— It was nice to see Van Noy generate some pressure from linebacker. The Patriots like to blitz from that position, and Van Noy has always been strong in the role.

— Harris is still a longshot to make the roster, but he’s making plays. He’d be a nice practice squad candidate.

RUN DEFENSE

— The Eagles didn’t show a ton of interest in rushing the ball, but the Patriots only allowed 2.7 yards per carry on the ground.

— Crossen struggled with penalties, but he made a nice play blowing up the backfield on a 6-yard loss by running back Jay Ajayi. Van Noy and Davis were credited with the tackles for loss on the play.

— Chung and Bentley also split a tackle for loss.

PASS PROTECTION

Matt Tobin: QB hit, two hurries

James Ferentz: Sack, QB hit

Ulrick John: QB hit, hurry

Shaq Mason: Two hurries

Isaiah Wynn: Hurry

Joe Thuney: Hurry

Trent Brown: Hurry

LaAdrian Waddle: Hurry

Luke Bowanko: Hurry

— The Patriots’ offensive line picture is becoming clearer after losing Wynn to a season-ending injury. Tobin played left tackle with the backups and John played right tackle before leaving the game with an injury. Then Waddle was thrust back into the right tackle role.

— It was odd to see Cole Croston stay on the sideline the whole game. He’s expected to be competing with John and Tobin for a backup tackle role.

— Among offensive linemen who played, center David Andrews, Brian Schwenke, Jason King and Ted Karras stayed clean on the pressure sheet. Karras and Andrews also stayed clean in Week 1 of the preseason. Karras is far ahead of his interior offensive line competition.

PASSING ACCURACY

Tom Brady:

1. Underthrown under pressure and broken up over Phillip Dorsett

2. Underthrown under pressure to Dorsett

3. Broken up over Chris Hogan

4. Dropped by Hogan

5. Thrown away under pressure from safety blitz

6. Dropped by Will Tye

7. Throwaway

Brian Hoyer:

1. Broken up after Patterson slipped in his route

2. Broken up over Eric Decker

3. Underthrown pass broken up over Patterson

4. Dropped by Decker

5. Dropped by Patterson

6. Dropped by Brandon Bolden

7. Dropped by Bolden

8. Thrown wide to Devin Lucien

Danny Etling:

1. Underthrown to Lucien

— The Patriots’ issues with drops continued from training camp into Week 2 of the preseason. Six drops is a pretty inexcusable amount in one game.

— Taking away drops and throwaways, Brady’s accuracy percentage was 88.5 percent. That’s good.

— Patterson was inconsistent, but he dazzled on two screen passes. Hogan made up for his drop with a touchdown reception. Tye also made a nice catch.

RUSHING ATTACK

— Jeremy Hill continues to outperform Mike Gillislee, who averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, and that included a 13-yarder. Take that run away, and Gillislee was churning out just 1.1 yards per carry.

— James White showed off his sweet feet with 31 yards on four carries. He had 92 total yards on 10 touches and looks primed for a big year as the Patriots’ primary pass-catching back.

— Rookie Ralph Webb came back down to earth after a Week 1 performance in which he put up 16 points.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images