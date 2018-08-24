Patriots Injury Reports: Rob Gronkowski Playing; Braxton Berrios Out

The New England Patriots will play the Carolina Panthers in their all-important third preseason game Friday, but don’t expect to see 12 players, including three prospective starters.

Wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Matthew Slater, running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, cornerback Duke Dawson, safety Nate Ebner, tight ends Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, linebacker Harvey Langi, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn and defensive end Trey Flowers weren’t spotted pregame by the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy.

There are no major surprises in that group. Michel and Burkhead continue to heal from reported knee injuries, while Wynn reportedly will miss the season with a torn Achilles.

Berrios, Slater, Burkhead, Dawson, Ebner, Hollister and Flowers all were spotted in practice this week, which indicates their injuries are not overly serious.

Not included in that list is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who will play Friday night against the Panthers, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported. Quarterback Tom Brady also is expected to play.

