Patriots’ James White Reveals Best Way To Earn Tom Brady’s Trust

Thriving in the New England Patriots’ offense is no easy task.

While talent, of course, is important, a complete understanding of the playbook’s ins and outs is equally important, as is being trusted by quarterback Tom Brady.

How is this trust earned? During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s Dale & Keefe, Patriots running back James White shed some light on the best way to get in Brady’s good graces.

“Just try to learn the offense as fast as possible,” White said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Try not to make the same mistakes, and when you get those reps, show everyone you can do those things and do them at a high level every time. It’s just consistency, doing the right thing over and over and over again…that’s what it’s all about.”

White hasn’t always been a key piece of New England’s offense. After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, White only suited up for three games that season. Two campaigns later, however, the versatile back provided a heroic performance in Super Bowl LI, including scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

New Patriots players, both rookies and veterans, would be wise to heed White’s advice if they hope to make an impact with the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports