Patriots Notes: How Randy Moss Still Is Making Impact On Pats’ Receiving Corps

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Day 9 of New England Patriots training camp:

— Randy Moss, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, remains a prominent figure in the film rooms of Gillette Stadium.

“Honestly, we have so much film of practice and the games when he was here,” current Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan said Saturday. “And just his ability of catching the football and tracking the deep ball, he does it unlike anyone that has ever done it. If you watch him closely and study him, you can definitely learn a lot about route-running.”

"His ability to track the football in the air and come down with it in traffic was incredible." Today's the day. Congrats, @RandyMoss. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/joTbaKbODK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2018

In three-plus years with the Patriots, Moss caught 259 passes for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns, including an NFL-record 23 during New England’s undefeated 2007 season. He’s widely regarded as one of the best receivers in league history.

“It’s hard to really emulate what he does on the football field, but definitely, if I could,” Hogan said. “… I like to watch everybody’s game and take different things from different guys, and Randy is someone that you can really (learn from). We have tons of film of him from the years past here, and watching him definitely can (make) you a much better receiver if you watch how he plays the game.”

— Among the new additions to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason was Joe Kim, a martial arts expert brought in to be the team’s “pass rush consultant.”

Kim has lent his services to nearly a dozen NFL teams over the past three decades — including Bill Belichick’s Cleveland Browns in 1992 — and defensive end Trey Flowers said he’s already making an impact on the Patriots’ current crop of pass rushers.

“He’s definitely someone who has a great knowledge of the game as far as pass rush, as far as just the technique and fundamental things,” Flowers said. “He’s one of the guys who (teaches you) something that you probably don’t look at as far as breaking it down step by step. Maybe you were doing it, but you weren’t focusing on it, weren’t paying attention to it.

“(Kim helps us) focus on it and pay attention to it, and now you know the reason that you’re doing it is because you hold your body in a certain position. Just his overall knowledge that he brings as far as pass rushing is definitely good information.”

— The details of wide receiver Eric Decker’s Patriots contract, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

The #Patriots signed FA WR Eric Decker to a 1-year deal worth $1.9M, source said, with a chance to make up to $2.5M (based on receptions). He’s on the field today for his first practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2018

Decker, who officially signed with New England on Friday, made his Patriots practice debut Saturday morning.

