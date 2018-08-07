Patriots Notes: Lack Of Joint Practices A Major Change For New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Day 10 of New England Patriots training camp:

— In most years, the week of the Patriots’ first preseason game would feature several joint practices. Not so this summer.

For the first time since 2011, New England will not practice with any of its preseason opponents, resulting in some major changes to the team’s training camp schedule.

What kind of changes? For one, head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday the lack of joint practices has allowed him and his coaching staff to take a more deliberate, methodical approach to installing plays and schemes. The tempo at practice also has been noticeably slower this year.

“When you’re going up against a team yesterday and today, which we would have done last year, and then we would have to put a lot of things in ahead of that,” Belichick explained. “It would change the installation schedule and the pattern and so forth. Not saying one is good or bad — they’re just different.

“Yeah, we’re absolutely on a different pace, 100 percent. And there are some advantages to that, and there are certainly some advantages to working against a different opponent. So we’ll take the opportunities we have and try to make the most of it. But, yeah, 100 percent, that’s the case.”

It will be interesting to see how and if the different schedule affects the way the Patriots approach the preseason games themselves. In games following joint practice weeks, Patriots starters typically play sparingly, if at all.

Will that be the case Thursday night when the Washington Redskins visit Gillette Stadium? We’ll see.

— Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a trip to Canton, Ohio, on Saturday for Randy Moss’ Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

The former Patriots receiver thanked both in his speech, apologizing for never winning a Super Bowl during his three full seasons in New England. (He was part of the undefeated 2007 team that lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.)

Asked Tuesday about the speech, Belichick spoke glowingly about Moss, praising him for his football IQ and his impact on both the team and the community.

“It was a very special relationship,” Belichick said. “… I learned a lot from Randy. Randy had a big impact on me as a coach. He taught me the game from a perspective that I had never really seen before or understood before. I’ll always be grateful to him for that, for doing that.

“But he was a great person to have on the team. He did a lot of, in his own way, team-building events — like the Halloween party, things like that — that a lot of times went below the radar. He didn’t do them for publicity. He didn’t do them because he wanted to be recognized for it. He did it because he wanted to do it and it was the right thing to do.

“You know, he brought a lot of kids up to games every week, bused kids up from West Virginia, gave them tickets, bought them tickets so they could come to the games here at Gillette Stadium and things like that that a lot of people don’t know about. But that was just how generous and what a big heart Randy had.”

— For those who don’t know which Halloween party Belichick was referring to:

