Patriots React To Reported Eric Decker Signing: ‘He’s A Good Player’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two New England Patriots wide receivers on Friday offered some brief thoughts on the team’s reported addition of wideout Eric Decker.

Patriots newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson said he’s excited to bring another veteran into the fold. Decker, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season.

“I mean, he’s been in the league for what, 10, 11 years?” Patterson said. “I don’t know. But having guys like him, Julian Edelman, Kenny Britt, Chris Hogan — guys like that on the same team — those guys are older guys, veterans who have been around a lot. They know the ropes inside and out.

“So having those guys — not just Eric Decker on the team — just having all those other guys in the receiving corps, you can learn from each one. You can steal everybody’s game. That’s what this league is about. It’s a copycat league, so as receivers, we’re all just picking at each other just trying to learn from each other.”

Decker was not present at Friday’s training camp practice, and the Patriots had yet to officially announce his signing despite releasing offensive lineman Nate Theaker to make room for him on the 90-man roster.

Though multiple outlets on Thursday reported Decker would be joining New England on a one-year contract, head coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm or comment on the situation during his Friday morning news conference.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman took a similar approach when asked after practice about Decker.

“I think we’re more worried about what we’ve got going on right now, right here,” Edelman said. “He’s a good player, and if he is (joining the team), it is. I haven’t seen anything. I’m mostly just focused on trying to go out here and get our unit to do better and focus on the little things, such as lining up right, not jumping offsides and getting my route depths right along with the other guys in the room.

“So if he comes, he comes. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

Decker spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, catching 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. He previously spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010 to 2013) and three with the New York Jets (2014 to 2016).

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images