Patriots Rookies Finally Get Real Jersey Numbers For Preseason Opener

As entertaining as it would have been to watch a quarterback wearing No. 58 throw to a wide receiver wearing No. 55 on Thursday night, the New England Patriots’ rookie class finally received legitimate jersey numbers ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

In a departure from the norm, Patriots rookies had worn numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s throughout organized team activities, minicamp and the first two weeks of training camp, regardless of position. Not until Thursday morning were they assigned position-appropriate digits.

Quarterback Danny Etling, for example, will now wear No. 5 rather than No. 58, while wideout Braxton Berrios switches from No. 55 to No. 14 and running back Sony Michel, who is injured and not expected to play against the Redskins, swaps No. 51 for No. 29.

Below is the full list of rookie numbers. Some are duplicates of players on the other side of the ball (ex: cornerback J.C. Jackson wearing running back Rex Burkhead’s No. 34) and all are subject to change before the regular season begins next month.

OT Isaiah Wynn: No. 76

RB Sony Michel: No. 29

CB Duke Dawson: No. 42

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: No. 51

LB Christian Sam: No. 44

WR Braxton Berrios: No. 14

QB Danny Etling: No. 5

CB Keion Crossen: No. 35

TE Ryan Izzo: No. 85

P Corey Bojorquez: No. 7

DT Frank Herron: No. 92

S A.J. Moore: No. 33

DE Trent Harris: No. 45

RB Ralph Webb: No. 22

CB J.C. Jackson: No. 34

DT John Atkins: No. 97

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images