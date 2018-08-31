Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: Running Back Khalfani Muhammad Released

The New England Patriots don’t need to trim their roster to 53 players until Saturday at 4 p.m., but they’ve already started freeing up spots.

The Patriots traded safety Jordan Richards to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. They also released wide receiver Paul Turner and running back Khalfani Muhammad, sources told NESN.com.

The Patriots now have 86 players on their 90-man roster. They must make 33 more moves to get down to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Here’s our last crack at a 53-man roster projection. It included Richards, so, unfortunately, it’s already imperfect.

We’ll continue to update this tracker throughout the next two days of roster cuts.

UPDATE (Aug. 31, 2 p.m.): A source told NESN.com the Patriots are releasing guard Jason King.

