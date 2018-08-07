Patriots Training Camp: Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, Nate Ebner Return

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three of the New England Patriots’ injured players made promising strides Tuesday.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones and safety Nate Ebner all donned full pads for the first time this summer on Day 10 of training camp.

Having begun camp on the physically unable to perform list, Jones, Jones and Ebner had spent the first nine practices running through conditioning drills on a separate field. On Tuesday, they worked on special teams technique on the main field for roughly half the session before retiring to the rehab field.

Cyrus Jones was one of several players practicing kick returns both before and during practice.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt and defensive end Trey Flowers also were limited. Running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon both missed their fourth consecutive practice, and offensive lineman Jason King was present but not in pads.

Offensive lineman Brian Schwenke left practice early after receiving medical attention on the sideline.

The Patriots will be back on the practice field Wednesday morning before kicking off their preseason schedule Thursday night against the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium.