Patriots Training Camp Observations: New Receiver Eric Decker Works With Tom Brady

FOXBORO, Mass. — Those expecting an intense New England Patriots training camp practice before the team takes two days off were sorely mistaken Saturday.

The Patriots took it easy and worked heavily on special teams despite being in pads.

Wide receiver Eric Decker made his practice debut before the Patriots take off Sunday and Monday. The Patriots will begin preparing for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins on Tuesday.

Here’s everything that went down in practice:

— Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer didn’t attempt any passes in competitive 11-on-11 drills. Rookie Danny Etling went 6-of-9 during his full-team drills.

— Rookie tight end Ryan Izzo made the catch of the day when he snagged a ball despite being popped by rookie safety A.J. Moore. Moore later had a pass breakup.

— It was notable to see Mike Gillislee working with Etling in the 11-on-11 drills. Only Gillislee and rookie Ralph Webb lined up with the third-team offense. Rex Burkhead, James White, Brandon Bolden and Jeremy Hill got the session off. That could be a hint that Hill is higher than Gillislee on the depth chart.

— Wide receiver Riley McCarron muffed a punt and was audibly mad at himself.

— Running back Sony Michel, guard Jason King, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and linebacker Marquis Flowers were absent. Flowers was expecting a child, which could explain his absence.

— Malcolm Mitchell showed up to practice in full uniform, but he worked on a side field with cornerback Keion Crossen and the players still on the physically unable to perform list, cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones and safety Nate Ebner.

— Wide receivers Kenny Britt and Matthew Slater and defensive end Trey Flowers were limited, splitting their time between the conditioning and main fields. Flowers, who left practice early Friday, said it was a minor issue that kept him off the field. Flowers also had three stitches in his forehead earlier in camp after getting cut at the bottom of a pile.

— Britt dropped a pass early in practice. Wide receiver Devin Lucien had a drop in 11-on-11s.

— The Patriots’ quarterbacks worked separately, throwing passes to White, wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Eric Decker and tight end Rob Gronkowski during one session. Brady and Decker also had a chat at the beginning of practice.

— Former Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich was on hand to assist the defensive coaching staff.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images