Patriots Training Camp Observations: Tom Brady Sees Increased Workload

New England Patriots coaches didn’t let their players take it easy the day before their preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

The Patriots wore full pads and almost exclusively ran 11-on-11 drills. The Patriots usually hold walkthroughs before games.

In a another surprise, Patriots rookies still were wearing their unusual numbers. They’re expected to receive real numbers before their Thursday night matchup against Washington. It would be surprising if the Patriots had quarterback Danny Etling wear No. 58 or wide receiver Braxton Berrios don No. 55 in a game. They would have to declare eligible for every offensive series.

Here’s our full set of observations from Wednesday’s practice:

— Linebacker Harvey Langi, running back Sony Michel, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke were absent.

— Guard Jason King, wide receivers Matthew Slater and Kenny Britt, running back Rex Burkhead, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones were limited.

I wouldn’t expect to see any of those 11 players Thursday night.

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 9-of-11 in 11-on-11 drills. His only incompletions were batted by defensive end Deatrich Wise and dropped by wide receiver Eric Decker. He received an increased workload, which might indicate he won’t play Thursday.

— Backup Brian Hoyer went 10-of-15 in 11-on-11s, and rookie Danny Etling went 7-of-11 with an interception.

— With Trey Flowers limited, second-year defensive end Derek Rivers received reps with the starters.

— Cyrus Jones spent time receiving punts while he was on the field in limited work.

— Wise and rookie cornerbacks JC Jackson and Duke Dawson broke up passes.

— Decker, running back Mike Gillislee, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and rookie wideout Braxton Berrios dropped passes.

— Dorsett caught a deep ball from Brady over starting cornerback Eric Rowe.

— Running back Jeremy Hill fumbled for the second straight day and had to take a lap.

— Safety Damarius Travis intercepted Etling.

— Now the Patriots finally get to face off against another team.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images