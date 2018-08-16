Patriots Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The New England Patriots welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for a Week 2 preseason matchup.

This is the first meeting between these teams since the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII back in February. Most preseason games lack intensity and hatred, but given the trash talk exchanged between players on both teams during and after the Super Bowl, Thursday night’s contest could produce some fireworks.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots vs. Eagles Week 2 preseason game online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Patriots.com

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images