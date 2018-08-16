Patriots Vs. Eagles Live: Updates, Analysis From Preseason Game No. 2

1:00 p.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the team that defeated them in Super Bowl LII in Week 2 of the 2018 preseason.

Though tonight’s matchup between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles technically is a Super Bowl rematch, the Pats will be more focused on internal improvement, as they’ll need to finalize their 53-man roster in just over two weeks.

Based on practice attendance and participation this week, it’s unlikely the following Patriots players will play tonight: running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, wide receiver Kenny Britt, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Duke Dawson, defensive end Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, special teamer Matthew Slater and linebacker Harvey Langi.

Burkhead, Michel, Cannon, Slater and Langi all missed practice this week, and Britt, Lewis, Dawson and Flowers were limited.

The Patriots also could be without running back Jeremy Hill, tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Marquis Flowers and defensive end Trent Harris, as all four appeared to suffer injuries in practice this week. Flowers and Harris both left Tuesday’s practice early.

One player we should see a lot of is quarterback Tom Brady, who dressed but did not play in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

Tom Brady is expected to play a good portion, if not all, of the first half tonight, per source. Barring some type of last-minute change in plans, as always. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 16, 2018

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, but be sure to follow along throughout the day for full pregame coverage, and click the link below for our game preview.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images