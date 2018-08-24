Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl Rematch? ESPN FPI Predicts 2018 NFL Season

Only once in NFL history has a Super Bowl featured the same two teams in consecutive seasons.

That’ll change this season, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

ESPN on Friday published eight bold predictions for the 2018-19 NFL season based on its recent FPI projections, and the Patriots and Eagles are the favorites to win the AFC and NFC, respectively, meaning they’ll square off in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta one year after Philadelphia defeated New England in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

ESPN’s FPI says there’s a 7 percent chance of the Patriots and Eagles facing each other for the Lombardi Trophy this season — the highest probability of any potential Super Bowl matchup — and that Philadelphia again will emerge victorious.

Here’s what ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote:

The Eagles and Patriots are on a collision course for another showdown, with each bringing back the key elements that brought them to Minneapolis last year. For Philadelphia, it’s a stacked roster, from Fletcher Cox to Alshon Jeffery to Brandon Graham, along with four-down fiend Doug Pederson. For the Patriots, it’s Tom Brady, Bill Belichick — and then nothing else seems to matter after that.

FPI makes each the favorite in their respective conference to reach the Super Bowl, and, if you want to know the actual probability of the matchup, it’s 7 percent — higher than any other.

As for who wins? Well, Philly, get ready to party again.

So why even play the season? We already know who wins!

Just kidding, this isn’t the NBA.

So far, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have played in the only Super Bowl rematch in consecutive seasons. Dallas won both Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII.

Will the Patriots and Eagles follow suit? It’s certainly possible, if not likely, based on each team’s talent level.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images