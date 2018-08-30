Patriots Vs. Giants Live: Updates, Analysis From Final Preseason Game

6:29 p.m.: The following players were not on the field during warmups:
WR/ST Matthew Slater
RB Sony Michel
RB Rex Burkhead
S Nate Ebner
LB Christian Sam
TE Jacob Hollister
LB Harvey Langi
OT Marcus Cannon
OL Luke Bowanko
OT Isaiah Wynn
TE Ryan Izzo
DE Trey Flowers
Sam being out is a surprise. The sixth-round draft pick and was expected to see considerable time on defense tonight.
Seventh-round pick Danny Etling will lead New England’s offense in this one.
6:21 p.m.: Scratch that: Berrios is in uniform tonight despite not warming up with the returners.
6:12 p.m.: It appears we will not see Braxton Berrios again tonight. The rookie wide receiver has not played since Week 1 of the preseason.
Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Cyrus Jones, Riley McCarron and K.J. Maye all returned punts during warmups, while Cordarrelle Patterson, Jeremy Hill, Jomal Wiltz and Khalfani Muhammad returned kicks.
Edelman, Hogan, McCarron, Patterson and Hill all not expected to play tonight.
5:30 p.m. ET: Good evening from MetLife Stadium, where the New England Patriots and New York Giants are preparing to square off in the preseason finale for both teams.
As is typical in Week 4 of the preseason, most starters and established veterans won’t see the field tonight. The following players were seen running sprints during warmups, indicating they likely will not play and, in all likelihood, have earned spots on the 53-man roster:
QB Tom Brady
RB James White
RB Jeremy Hill
RB Mike Gillislee
RB Brandon Bolden
FB James Develin
WR Julian Edelman
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Chris Hogan
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Riley McCarron
TE Dwayne Allen
TE Rob Gronkowski
OT Trent Brown
OT LaAdrian Waddle
G Shaq Mason
G Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
DT Malcom Brown
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Danny Shelton
DE Deatrich Wise
DE Adrian Clayborn
LB Kyle Van Noy
LB Dont’a Hightower
LB Brandon King
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB Elandon Roberts
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Eric Rowe
FS Duron Harmon
FS Devin McCourty
SS Patrick Chung
There aren’t many surprises on that list, but there are a few, namely McCarron, Gillislee and Roberts, all of whom are assumed to be on the roster bubble.
In addition to those players, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, tight ends Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and linebacker Harvey Langi all are expected to sit out tonight’s game with injuries.
Some notable players who are expected to play tonight: cornerbacks Jason McCourty, Cyrus Jones and J.C. Jackson, defensive tackle Adam Butler, defensive end Keionta Davis, linebackers Marquis Flowers and Nicholas Grigsby, guard/center Ted Karras, running back Ralph Webb and quarterback Danny Etling.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here for full coverage.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
