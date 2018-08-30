Patriots Vs. Giants Live: Updates, Analysis From Final Preseason Game

6:29 p.m.: The following players were not on the field during warmups:

WR/ST Matthew Slater

RB Sony Michel

RB Rex Burkhead

S Nate Ebner

LB Christian Sam

TE Jacob Hollister

LB Harvey Langi

OT Marcus Cannon

OL Luke Bowanko

OT Isaiah Wynn

TE Ryan Izzo

DE Trey Flowers

Sam being out is a surprise. The sixth-round draft pick and was expected to see considerable time on defense tonight.

Seventh-round pick Danny Etling will lead New England’s offense in this one.

First group of Patriots skill players in warmups: QB: Etling

RB: Muhammad

TE: Tye

WR: Lucien, Turner, Maye — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 30, 2018

6:21 p.m.: Scratch that: Berrios is in uniform tonight despite not warming up with the returners.

6:12 p.m.: It appears we will not see Braxton Berrios again tonight. The rookie wide receiver has not played since Week 1 of the preseason.

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Cyrus Jones, Riley McCarron and K.J. Maye all returned punts during warmups, while Cordarrelle Patterson, Jeremy Hill, Jomal Wiltz and Khalfani Muhammad returned kicks.

Edelman, Hogan, McCarron, Patterson and Hill all not expected to play tonight.

5:30 p.m. ET: Good evening from MetLife Stadium, where the New England Patriots and New York Giants are preparing to square off in the preseason finale for both teams.

As is typical in Week 4 of the preseason, most starters and established veterans won’t see the field tonight. The following players were seen running sprints during warmups, indicating they likely will not play and, in all likelihood, have earned spots on the 53-man roster:

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

RB Jeremy Hill

RB Mike Gillislee

RB Brandon Bolden

FB James Develin

WR Julian Edelman

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Chris Hogan

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Riley McCarron

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

OT Trent Brown

OT LaAdrian Waddle

G Shaq Mason

G Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

DT Malcom Brown

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Danny Shelton

DE Deatrich Wise

DE Adrian Clayborn

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Brandon King

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Eric Rowe

FS Duron Harmon

FS Devin McCourty

SS Patrick Chung

There aren’t many surprises on that list, but there are a few, namely McCarron, Gillislee and Roberts, all of whom are assumed to be on the roster bubble.

In addition to those players, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, tight ends Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and linebacker Harvey Langi all are expected to sit out tonight’s game with injuries.

Some notable players who are expected to play tonight: cornerbacks Jason McCourty, Cyrus Jones and J.C. Jackson, defensive tackle Adam Butler, defensive end Keionta Davis, linebackers Marquis Flowers and Nicholas Grigsby, guard/center Ted Karras, running back Ralph Webb and quarterback Danny Etling.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here for full coverage.

