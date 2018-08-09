Patriots Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The NFL preseason officially kicked off last week with the Hall of Fame game, but Week 1 of the preseason truly begins Thursday with 24 teams in action, including the Washington Redskins taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

It’s the first time the Patriots will play a competitive game since they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII last February.

Not every starter will play in the first preseason game, but that doesn’t mean the action will lack entertainment — there are a lot of jobs on the line.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots vs. Redskins Week 1 preseason game online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Patriots.com

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images