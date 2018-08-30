Patriots Warmups Indicate These Players Won’t Play Final Preseason Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two hours before the New England Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game, we have a pretty good idea of which players won’t play against the New York Giants.

Prior to Thursday night’s game, 34 players did sprints from sideline to sideline, indicating they won’t leave the sideline.

Look into this list of players however you want. It could indicate they’re locks to make the roster, or it could mean the Patriots have seen all they need to make a decision whether or not they’ll make the team through Saturday’s roster cuts.

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

RB Jeremy Hill

RB Mike Gillislee

RB Brandon Bolden

FB James Develin

WR Julian Edelman

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Chris Hogan

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Riley McCarron

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

OT Trent Brown

OT LaAdrian Waddle

G Shaq Mason

G Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

DT Malcom Brown

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Danny Shelton

DE Deatrich Wise

DE Adrian Clayborn

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Brandon King

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Eric Rowe

FS Duron Harmon

FS Devin McCourty

SS Patrick Chung

Among players not listed in that group, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, tight ends Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and linebacker Harvey Langi likely won’t play because of injury.

Notable inclusions are Hill, Gillislee, McCarron, Allen and Roberts. All five players were thought to be on the roster bubble.

Notable absences from that group of players, meaning they could be playing for jobs tonight, are defensive back Jason McCourty, safety Jordan Richards, defensive end Keionta Davis, guard Ted Karras, defensive tackle Adam Butler, defensive end Derek Rivers and linebackers Marquis Flowers and Nicholas Grigsby.

UPDATE (6:30 p.m. ET): The following players weren’t spotted in uniform during pregame warmups, indicating they won’t play:

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Sony Michel

WR Matthew Slater

TE Jacob Hollister

TE Ryan Izzo

OT Isaiah Wynn

OT Marcus Cannon

OL Luke Bowanko

DE Trey Flowers

LB Christian Sam

LB Harvey Langi

S Nate Ebner

Sam, a 2018 seventh-round pick, is the only major surprise. He’s considered to be on the Patriots’ roster bubble.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images