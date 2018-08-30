Patriots Warmups Indicate These Players Won’t Play Final Preseason Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two hours before the New England Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game, we have a pretty good idea of which players won’t play against the New York Giants.
Prior to Thursday night’s game, 34 players did sprints from sideline to sideline, indicating they won’t leave the sideline.
Look into this list of players however you want. It could indicate they’re locks to make the roster, or it could mean the Patriots have seen all they need to make a decision whether or not they’ll make the team through Saturday’s roster cuts.
QB Tom Brady
RB James White
RB Jeremy Hill
RB Mike Gillislee
RB Brandon Bolden
FB James Develin
WR Julian Edelman
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Chris Hogan
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Riley McCarron
TE Dwayne Allen
TE Rob Gronkowski
OT Trent Brown
OT LaAdrian Waddle
G Shaq Mason
G Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
DT Malcom Brown
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Danny Shelton
DE Deatrich Wise
DE Adrian Clayborn
LB Kyle Van Noy
LB Dont’a Hightower
LB Brandon King
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB Elandon Roberts
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Eric Rowe
FS Duron Harmon
FS Devin McCourty
SS Patrick Chung
Among players not listed in that group, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, tight ends Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and linebacker Harvey Langi likely won’t play because of injury.
Notable inclusions are Hill, Gillislee, McCarron, Allen and Roberts. All five players were thought to be on the roster bubble.
Notable absences from that group of players, meaning they could be playing for jobs tonight, are defensive back Jason McCourty, safety Jordan Richards, defensive end Keionta Davis, guard Ted Karras, defensive tackle Adam Butler, defensive end Derek Rivers and linebackers Marquis Flowers and Nicholas Grigsby.
UPDATE (6:30 p.m. ET): The following players weren’t spotted in uniform during pregame warmups, indicating they won’t play:
RB Rex Burkhead
RB Sony Michel
WR Matthew Slater
TE Jacob Hollister
TE Ryan Izzo
OT Isaiah Wynn
OT Marcus Cannon
OL Luke Bowanko
DE Trey Flowers
LB Christian Sam
LB Harvey Langi
S Nate Ebner
Sam, a 2018 seventh-round pick, is the only major surprise. He’s considered to be on the Patriots’ roster bubble.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
