Patriots Worked Out Free-Agent Wide Receiver Brenton Bersin

While New Englanders fans were celebrating quarterback Tom Brady’s birthday Friday, the Patriots worked out a free-agent wide receiver.

The Patriots hosted Brenton Bersin on a visit, a source confirmed a report by The Sports Xchange. The Patriots signed wide receiver Eric Decker while Bersin was in transit but still went through with the workout, which went well, according to our source.

Bersin, who’s 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has 32 career receptions for 415 yards with one touchdown. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wofford in 2012 and has spent his entire NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. He caught eight passes for 128 yards in eight games last season.

Bersin also spent one season with the Arena Football League’s Arizona Rattlers.

The Patriots have an open roster spot after releasing wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

