Paul Pogba’s Silly Run Up, Goal Steal Show In Man United’s Premier League Win

Who can fault Paul Pogba for having a good time in the summer of 2018?

The Manchester United midfielder scored the first goal of the 2018 Premier League season Friday in his team’s curtain-raiser against Leicester City. After the referee awarded Manchester United a penalty kick, Pogba stepped up to the penalty spot in the third minute, started running up to the ball, took what seemed like forever, before coolly converting from the spot in one of the funniest goals you’ll see this season.

Here it is! The first goal of the 2018-19 @premierleague season, courtesy of @paulpogba. pic.twitter.com/uHB2asiWPL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 10, 2018

Pogba’s endless run up prompted a cartoon recreation and a host jokes from around social media.

Thought my Sky Sports was buffering on that Pogba penalty run-up — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) August 10, 2018

More swag than both Gallagher brothers combined on that penalty @paulpogba — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) August 10, 2018

I feel like I aged 10 years during Pogba's penalty run-up. #MUNLEI — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) August 10, 2018

Luke Shaw doubled Manchester United’s lead in the second half before Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit during injury time. Manchester United ultimately won 2-1.

Pogba delivered his shining performance just 26 days after he led France to victory over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. He just returned to Manchester United practice Monday but did well enough to convince manager Jose Mourinho not only to start him but to name him captain.

What a time it is to be Paul Pogba, and he deserves to take his.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports