Pedro Martinez Doubles Down On Controversial Opinion On Yankees’ Energy

Backing down would be out of character for Pedro Martinez.

The Boston Red Sox legend ruffled feathers Tuesday night when he said via Twitter he believes the New York Yankees lack the “energy of a winning team.” The comments sparked backlash against Martinez, whom some accuse of having an anti-Yankee bias, but the Hall of Fame pitcher defended explained his opinion further Wednesday night on MLBTV.

"I am saying that the energy of the teams that win in the World Series, it is different than what I'm seeing from the #Yankees now." – @45PedroMartinez. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/thJ9sNHNHV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 23, 2018

“I’m not irresponsible for saying what I’m saying,” Martinez said. “I’m being honest and anybody out there can go ahead and criticize me as much as they want. But what I’m saying is the energy I see in teams that win the World Series or win a postseason spot is different from the one I’m seeing from the Yankees right now.

“My own experience is telling me, experience I lived, is I’m not seeing the energy in the Yankees.”

The Red Sox currently lead the Yankees by nine games in the American League East division. The teams’ performances, especially the Yankees’, over the coming weeks and months will determine whether Martinez was speaking more from his heart or his head with these comments on energy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images