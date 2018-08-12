PGA Championship 2018 Live Stream: Watch Final-Round Action Online

It’s championship Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

The final round of the 2018 PGA Championship is set to begin, and all eyes are on Tiger Woods. Tied for sixth at 8-under par, Woods has his work cut out for him if he wants to catch leader Brooks Koepka, who sits four shots ahead at 12-under par.

Will Woods finally capture his 15th major championship? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how to watch the 100th PGA Championship online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on TNT and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images