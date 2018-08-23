Pistons Brutally Troll Kobe Bryant Over 2004 NBA Finals On His 40th Birthday

An NBA legend hit the big 4-0 Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant exited his 30s, a decade that saw him win the final two of his five NBA championships, by celebrating his birthday with an on-brand Instagram post and an edgy shirt.

While many sports figures sent Bryant well wishes Thursday, the Detroit Pistons decided to have a little fun with The Black Mamba.

The Pistons, as you might remember, defeated Bryant and the Lakers 4-1 in the 2004 NBA Finals. So, naturally, Detriot wanted to remind Bryant of the unmemorable series via Twitter.

Felt like looking back at the ‘04 Finals today. #TBT pic.twitter.com/uMpLS4GYZC — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 23, 2018

While the loss surely still stings the Mamba, Bryant played well, averaging 22.6 points per game and hitting a last-second 3-pointer to send Game 2 to overtime and help the Lakers even the series at one.

Detroit suffocated the Lakers throughout the series, as the chemistry issues between Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton and Karl Malone finally came back to bite the star-studded Lakers.

After the trolling was over, the Pistons wished the future Hall of Famer a happy birthday.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images