Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Printable Cheat Sheets: Top 200, Position Rankings For 2018

by on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 3:40PM
1,982

Whoever said, “Cheaters never prosper” clearly hasn’t played fantasy football before.

You can do all the relentless preparation you want — by reading NESN.com’s comprehensive draft kit, of course — but what use is acquiring all that knowledge if you can’t remember it on draft night?

That’s where the handy “cheat sheet” comes in. Want the top 200 players in fantasy all on a single page? You got it. How about the top players at each position? Sure thing.

Below are links to downloadable, one-page cheat sheets for NESN.com’s Top 200 player rankings and position rankings in standard fantasy football leagues. You’re welcome.

Click to download our printable Top 200 cheat sheet >>

Click to download our printable position rankings cheat sheet >>

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties