Ray Bourque Praises Charlie McAvoy, Says Bruins Star Could Be ‘Very Special One’

Ray Bourque is the second-best defenseman in Boston Bruins history — and perhaps NHL history, too — so he’s uniquely qualified to assess the quality of the league’s best blueliners in 2018.

And No. 77 likes what he sees from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who just completed a stellar rookie season after making his B’s debut during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

“The young core of defense with the Bruins are pretty promising. McAvoy, obviously, is a player that has a very good chance to be a very special one,” Bourque said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” show during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

McAvoy finished the 2017-18 campaign with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 63 games. He wasn’t able to play a full season because of an injury suffered in March, but his 32 points placed him T-18th among rookies in scoring and T-3rd among defensemen.

Offense isn’t the only impressive part of McAvoy’s game, though. He’s an excellent skater, a very good defender, brings a physical edge to the ice and doesn’t make many mistakes thanks to his high hockey IQ.

He’s spent most of his ice time alongside Chara on Boston’s top pairing, and at times he’s been the Bruins’ top defenseman.

The future is very bright for McAvoy, and the fact someone of Bourque’s caliber likes what he sees certainly backs up that notion.

