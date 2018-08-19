Rays’ Jalen Beeks Details What He’s Changed Since Trade From Red Sox

The last time Boston Red Sox fans saw Jalen Beeks at Fenway Park, it was the second consecutive rough outing from the budding young left-handed pitcher.

Suffice to say they saw a much different version of Beeks this time around, albeit in a different uniform.

Beeks was traded by the Red Sox to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Nathan Eovaldi just prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. Since then, Beeks has begun to show improvements while getting more reps at the big league level.

And though it hasn’t been smooth sailing in every outing since the trade, he was a big reason the Rays blanked the Sox 2-0 on Sunday at Fenway Park. The 25-year-old tossed four innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit while walking a pair and striking out three.

So what’s changed? After all, Beeks’ pair of appearances while with the Red Sox were less than stellar. He allowed nine runs on 11 hits (good for a 12.79 ERA) over 6 1/3 innings of work, with one appearance as a starter and another as a reliever.

Following Sunday’s game, Beeks detailed what’s been different since landing in Florida.

Jalen Beeks said he's changed a lot since leaving Boston. Throwing harder, mechanical adjustments, philosophy adjustments. Today's outing vs. Red Sox "was satisfying. I didn’t pitch well here the last two times. It’s really good to pitch well at Fenway. A good day, good win." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 19, 2018

Beeks obviously still is working through some kinks, something that is sure to happen for a pitcher with limited big league service.

But if Sunday was any indication, it looks as though the fresh start has been good for the southpaw.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images