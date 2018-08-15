Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch UEFA Super Cup Online

Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will square Wednesday in Estonia in the the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

The UEFA Super Cup pits the UEFA Champions League winner (Real Madrid) against the UEFA Europa League winner (Atletico Madrid) in European soccer’s annual curtain-raiser.

Real Madrid has won three consecutive and four of the last five Champions League crowns, so they are no strangers to the Super Cup. Atletico Madrid has won the last two Super Cup games in which it has played.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images