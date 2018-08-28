Red Sox Bats Look To Get Back On Track After Struggling Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox had been hitting at a torrid pace this season, but they came back down to earth this past weekend in Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox suffered their first three-game sweep in 2018 at the hands of the Rays in a series in which their offense went cold. Boston collectively batted just .219 and only scored five runs over the course of the three games.

Prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons broke down Boston’s offensive effort against Tampa Bay. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

