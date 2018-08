Boston Red Sox fans and New York Yankees fans love their rivalry.

On Friday, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt joined Budweiser at Jillian’s Lucky Strike on Lansdowne Street outside Fenway Park to ask Sox and Yanks fans which moment from the rivalry is their favorite.

Watch the video above to hear what fans had to say, and join Budweiser at select bars before Red Sox home games to win free gear, drinks and Sox tickets.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com