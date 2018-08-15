Red Sox Notes: Brock Holt, Sandy Leon’s Importance To Team Abundantly Clear Tuesday

Hear us out on this one: Brock Holt and Sandy Leon may be two of the most important players on the Boston Red Sox.

Sure, there’s no doubting what J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts, for example, are capable of. They obviously are massive contributors to Boston’s success. But it’s the unsung heroes and those that play unique, albeit less magnified, roles that need to thrive in order for a team to have success once the leaves start turning orange.

Leon and Holt are thriving, and that was apparent in the Sox’s 2-1 win Tuesday over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Leon put the Sox on the board first, launching a third-inning moonshot to put Boston ahead 1-0. And with the game tied at one in the eighth, Holt swung at the first pitch he saw as a pinch-hitter and sent it into the seats, putting Boston up by the deciding margin.

Especially of late, plenty has been made of Leon’s skill behind the plate. He’s cementing himself as arguably the best defensive catcher in the game with platoon backstop Christian Vazquez on the disabled list, as Boston has posted a 28-2 record in the 29-year-old’s last 30 starts. But when he compliments things with his bat — which he’s proven capable of doing plenty of times — he is incredibly dangerous and an even bigger asset to his team.

And, fittingly, despite showing some offensive prowess, Leon capped his night with a great defensive play. Asdrubal Cabrera struck out on a ball in the dirt to end the game, but the pitch skidded well away from Leon. With the tying run on second, the catcher chased it down and made a composed, long throw to first to nail Cabrera and end the game.

Holt, meanwhile, demonstrated in 2015 just how valuable he is, and it resulted in an All-Star Game selection. Since then he’s done exactly what the team has needed of him, no questions asked. He’s been given a magnified role this season, and he’s risen to the occasion time and time again.

So while the performances from the likes of Betts and Martinez are pivotal, the Red Sox wouldn’t be where they’re at now without the impact of Leon and Holt.

And that couldn’t have been more clear Tuesday night.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

— Though Holt ultimately played hero in the late innings, none of it would have been possible without Rick Porcello. The right-hander delivered a tremendous outing Tuesday night, allowing just one run on two hits with no walks over seven innings. He struck out a season-high 10 hitters, all against a dangerous Phillies lineup.

Things didn’t go the way Porcello wanted in his last outing, as he was knocked around by the Toronto Blue Jays. But he showed plenty of resolve by bouncing back and giving his team more than enough to win.

— Porcello also complimented things with his bat.

The only other time he hit in a National League park this season, the right-hander drilled a three-RBI double to the wall in his first at-bat off Max Scherzer. This time around, he followed up Leon’s homer with a bases-empty two-bagger to the opposite field in his first AB, but ultimately was stranded on second.

— The Red Sox now have won five straight games. With the New York Yankees beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston maintained its 10-game division lead.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Images