Red Sox Notes: Mookie Betts Continues Stellar Season With 100th Run Scored

Mookie Betts cannot be stopped.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder is in the midst of a stellar 2018 season, toting a .352 batting average with 27 home runs and 64 RBIs. Coming into Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Betts had scored 99 runs.

In the fifth inning of Boston’s 7-3 victory, the All-Star outfielder touched home plate as the go-ahead run for the Sox to collect his 100th run of the season. With that, Betts became just the second Boston player to score 100 runs or more in three seasons before turning 26.

The only other player to do so? Ted Williams, who accomplished the feat four times by the time he was 24-years-old.

He joined some other elite company, as well, as Betts became the first Red Sox player to score triple-digit runs in three consecutive seasons since David Ortiz did in the 2005-07 seasons.

Betts has been an extremely integral part to the success of the Red Sox this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— J.D. Martinez knocked in his career-high 105th RBI in Friday’s win.

— Brian Johnson turned in yet another strong start, despite giving up three runs in the first.

The left-hander settled down after that, tossing a scoreless second, third, fourth and fifth inning. He now is 4-3 with a 4.00 ERA.

“He’s been important for us the whole season … he’s been great from the start in Miami to the start in Washington,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ve been pushing him in every direction but he’s able to make adjustments … he’s giving us a chance to win ball games as a starter.”

— Xander Bogaerts had a solid night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

“He drives the ball with two strikes. He stays with the plan, he looks for certain pitches and he’s able to drive it,” Cora said. “He put some great at-bats today and that was good to see.”

— Friday marked the 37th time the Red Sox have come from behind to win the game and improved to an impressive 43-15 at home.

— Boston holds a strong 10 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East division.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images