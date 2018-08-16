Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Coming Back Down To Earth, But Still Pitching Fine

It would have been impossible for Nathan Eovaldi to maintain the form he began his Boston Red Sox tenure in.

The hard-throwing right hander turned in two dazzling outings in his first pair of starts following his trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, but in the last two he’s mellowed out quite a bit.

With that in mind, he still did more than enough to give his team a chance to win in Wednesday’s 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The 28-year-old had some solid stuff in the start, and ultimately allowed three runs (just one earned) on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings of work. Had the game not been tied in the top of the sixth with Eovaldi due up to hit, he probably would’ve returned to the mound, seeing as he was at 86 pitches, 61 of which were strikes.

Wednesday’s outing against the Phillies came on the heels of a less-than-stellar performance against the Baltimore Orioles, so it’s easy to let recent bias cloud some judgement. But the fact remains that of the 11 runs he’s allowed over the last two starts, just five were earned.

Furthermore, in getting Eovaldi, the Sox didn’t envision him as an ace or anything of that nature, rather a mid-to-back end of the rotation guy who gives his team a chance to win. And within those parameters, he’s doing his job just fine.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

— Sox manager Alex Cora deliberately put Drew Pomeranz in a high-leverage relief role Wednesday night, and the left-hander — as has been the case all year — faltered when called upon.

Tasked with keeping a 4-3 deficit in place in the seventh, Pomeranz was tagged for three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. It was the continuation of what’s been a wildly underwhelming season for the beleaguered southpaw.

He’s still struggling to locate, his fastball barely hits the 90s and he’s hanging breaking balls left and right. Pomeranz is fortunate that his team is in a place where they can experiment with him a little bit, but he’s not inspiring any confidence at all.

— One night after serving as the hero, Brock Holt led the Sox in hits, going 2-for-3 before Cora elected to pinch-hit for him.

With his hits Wednesday, Holt extended his hit streak to seven games.

— Though it came to a disappointing end, the Red Sox enjoyed a largely successful road trip, going 7-2 in their nine games against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Phillies.

