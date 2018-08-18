Red Sox Place Chris Sale Back On 10-Day DL With Shoulder Inflammation

Chris Sale’s time off the disabled list didn’t last long.

The Boston Red Sox put the star left-hander back on the 10-day DL (retroactive to August 15) with mild left shoulder inflammation, the same ailment that sidelined him July 31 and caused him to miss almost two weeks. Brandon Workman was called up and added to the 25-man roster as the corresponding move.

When the southpaw was placed on the DL the first time, he indicated that he felt fine to go if he truly needed to, but that it was better to err on the side of caution. He didn’t appear to miss a beat in his one start since getting activated, mowing through the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday by allowing just one hit and 12 strikeouts over five innings.

In addition to losing arguably the favorite to win the American League Cy Young award, not having Sale also continues to hinder an already beaten up starting rotation. Steven Wright remains out indefinitely, while Eduardo Rodriguez is getting closer to a return, although his effectiveness upon getting back is anyone’s guess. Meanwhile, Drew Pomeranz has been relegated to bullpen duty and has been unable to perform anywhere near an acceptable level this season.

The 29-year-old is a stunning 12-4 this season with a 1.97 ERA and 219 strikeouts, with the latter two figures leading the league.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images