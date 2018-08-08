Red Sox Receiving Big Production From Third Spot In Lineup Of Late

The Boston Red Sox have received a big offensive lift from the meat of the batting order in the last five games.

Aside from J.D. Martinez being his usual self, Steve Pearce and Mitch Moreland both have made a considerable impact from the third spot in the Red Sox’s lineup.

Prior to Boston’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons broke down just how good Pearce and Moreland have been of late.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports