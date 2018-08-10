Red Sox Send Nathan Eovaldi To Hill In Series Opener Vs. Orioles

Can Nathan Eovaldi keep it going?

The hard-throwing right-hander has been a revelation for the Boston Red Sox since being acquired prior to Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline. Eovaldi hasn’t allowed a run in his first two starts in a Red Sox uniform, and he will put his 15-inning scoreless streak on the line Friday when the Red Sox open up a series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The O’s will counter with right-hander Dylan Bundy in the series opener.

To see the preview of Game 1 against the Orioles, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images