Red Sox Starting Rotation Enjoying Historic Run After All-Star Break

Steven Wright. Eduardo Rodriguez. Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation has had its fair share of injuries this season, with the three starters above currently being on the disabled list with various ailments.

Despite the rash of injuries, Boston’s starters have been almost unhittable over the team’s last 17 games, putting together one of the best stretches in the club’s last 100 years.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Dennis Eckersley and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier discuss the rotation, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images