Red Sox Turn To Brian Johnson To Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

Brian Johnson will have an important task Wednesday night: keep the Boston Red Sox from falling into uncharted territory in 2018.

The Red Sox have dropped the first two games of their series with the Cleveland Indians, and have lost three straight games for just the second time all season. Boston lost three consecutive games to the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays from April 21-24.

They have yet to lose four games in a row all season.

That’s where Johnson comes in. The left-hander will get the ball at Fenway Park Wednesday in Game 3 of the series with the Indians. Cleveland will counter with Carlos Carrasco.

