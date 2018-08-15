Red Sox Turn To Nathan Eovaldi For Wednesday’s Series Finale Vs. Phillies

Nathan Eovaldi was going to have to come back down to earth at some point.

After tossing a combined 15 scoreless innings to start his Boston Red Sox tenure, Eovaldi was roughed up in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits over just 2 2/3 innings.

Eovaldi will look to bounce back Wednesday night when he gets the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports