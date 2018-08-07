Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Batting Sixth

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are rolling into Toronto with plenty of momentum as they open up a three-game set against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

Boston has won eight of its last 10 games, including its last four in a sweep of the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox will roll out left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz. Things haven’t been stable for Pomeranz this season as he works his way back from multiple injuries, but he showed a little bit of promise last time out, particularly with his uptick in velocity. Sandy Leon will catch the southpaw and will hit ninth.

With Leon in the nine-hole the usual occupant of that spot, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., will hit sixth.

Toronto will send out their ace, Marcus Stroman, to handle the pitching.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (79-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-5, 6.56 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (51-60)

Randal Grichuk, RF

Devon Travis, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Kevin Pillar, CF

Luke Maile, C

Marcus Stroman, RHP (4-8 5.63)