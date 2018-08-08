Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rafael Devers Batting Eighth In Return From DL

The Boston Red Sox just got a little bit healthier.

After a stint on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hamstring strain, Rafael Devers will be back in the lineup as the Sox play the middle contest of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

Devers had been on the DL since July 29, and his return will take a little pressure off utility men Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez. The 21-year-old will bat eighth and man his usual spot at third base.

Brian Johnson will handle the pitching, making his eighth start this season. The 27-year-old has done well when called upon to start, going 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .248 average.

The Jays will counter with Mike Hauschild, who they scooped up last Thursday. He has appeared once for the Blue Jays since signing with them, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits in a bullpen game.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (80-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Brian Johnson, LHP (2-3, 3.74 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (51-61)

Randal Grichuk, RF

Devon Travis, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Russell Martin, C

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Kevin Pillar, CF

Mike Hauschild, RHP (1-0 0.00)

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images