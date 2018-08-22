Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Blake Swihart Starts, Sandy Leon Sits

For just the second time this season, the Boston Red Sox find themselves on a three-game losing streak.

After losing the first two games of this week’s four-game series against the Cleveland Indians, the Red Sox will look to get back on track Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Boston will hand the ball to left-hander Brian Johnson, while the red-hot Indians will counter with righty Carlos Carrasco.

In his last four appearances (three starts) Johnson is 3-0 with a somewhat misleading 5.79 ERA. Carrasco, meanwhile, has been on a roll: He’s 7-1 with a 1.73 ERA in his last nine appearances (eight starts).

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will start Blake Swihart at catcher with Sandy Leon beginning the game on the bench. J.D. Martinez will bat cleanup after hitting third in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss.

Cleveland activated slugging first baseman Edwin Encarnacion from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday’s game. The 35-year-old, who is a notorious Red Sox killer, will bat cleanup for the Tribe.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (88-39)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Brock Holt, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (4-3, 4.00 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (73-52)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Yandy Diaz, DH

Brandon Guyer, RF

Yan Gomes, C

Greg Allen, CF

Erik Gonzalez, 2B

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (15-6, 3.33 ERA)

