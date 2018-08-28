Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi Return

The Boston Red Sox are in a slump, but their opponent Tuesday night might be just what the doctor ordered.

The Red Sox, who have lost three in a row and six of their last eight, will play the lowly Miami Marlins in the first game of a brief two-game set at Fenway Park. Boston will hand the ball to left-hander Brian Johnson, who’s 3-1 with a 3.83 ERA in his last 10 appearances, including nine starts.

The Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East, will counter with hard-throwing right-hander Jose Urena, who is fresh off a six-game suspension for plunking Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr.

As for the lineups, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and left fielder Andrew Benintendi will return for the Red Sox after sitting out Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Blake Swihart will handle the catching duties and bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Marlins game:

BOSTON RED SOX (90-42)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, RHP (4-3, 4.12 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (53-79)

Rafael Ortega, RF

Brian Anderson, 3B

J.T. Realmuto, 1B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Derek Dietrich, DH

Austin Dean, LF

Miguel Rojas, SS

Isaac Galloway, CF

Bryan Holaday, C

Jose Urena, RHP (4-12, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images