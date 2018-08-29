Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Steve Pearce Starts, Blake Swihart Sits

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a season sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Boston is a perfect 3-0 against Miami this season following its dramatic 8-7 victory Tuesday night in Game 1 of a two-game set at Fenway Park. Left-hander David Price will toe the rubber for the Red Sox in the series finale, as Boston will look to get back to playing clean, winning baseball.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Trevor Richards, who’s having a decent, though hardly spectacular rookie campaign.

As for the lineups, Steve Pearce will start at first for the Red Sox as Mitch Moreland will begin the night on the bench. Sandy Leon, who sat out Tuesday’s game, will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Marlins game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. ET:

BOSTON RED SOX (91-42)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (14-6, 3.50 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (53-80)

Rafael Ortega, RF

Brian Anderson, 3B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Starlin Castro, 2B

Derek Dietrich, DH

Austin Dean, LF

Miguel Rojas, 1B

J.T. Riddle, SS

Isaac Galloway, CF

Trevor Richards, RHP (3-7, 4.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images