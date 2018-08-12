Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Sits As Boston Eyes Sweep

Chris Sale is back.

The Boston Red Sox activated their ace from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, and will hand him the ball as they eye a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Sale, who missed his last two starts with left shoulder inflammation, will look to pick up right where he left off — one of the most dominant runs by a Red Sox pitcher in recent memory.

The Orioles, meanwhile, will turnl to righty Alex Cobb, who’s having an absolutely dreadful season.

Following Saturday’s exhausting doubleheader, the Red Sox will feature a new-look lineup in the series finale.

Xander Bogaerts will sit for Boston with Brock Holt getting the start at shortstop, and Steve Pearce will bat third as the designated hitter. Andrew Benintendi also will begin the game on the bench.

Mark Trumbo will get the day off for the Orioles.

Here’s the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (83-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, SS

Steve Pearce, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (11-4, 2.04 ERA)

ORIOLES (35-82)

Joey Rickard, LF

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Adam Jones, RF

Trey Mancini, DH

Tim Beckham, SS

Chris Davis, 1B

Renato Nunez, 3B

Austin Wynns, C

Cedric Mullins, CF

Alex Cobb, RHP (3-14, 5.55 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports