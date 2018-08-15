Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi Starts, Mookie Betts Sits

The Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies will wrap up their brief two-game series Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Red Sox, who won Tuesday night’s opener, will turn to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi as they look to win their sixth in a row. Eovaldi will look to rebound from his worst start in a Red Sox uniform, as he surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies will counter with righty Vince Velasquez, who is 5-4 with a 2.14 ERA in his last nine appearances, including eight starts.

As for the lineups, Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts will get a scheduled night off. He’ll be replaced in right field by J.D. Martinez and at the top of the order by left fielder Andrew Benintendi. Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos, who has been on the disabled list since the team acquired at the trade deadline, was activated before the game and will bat sixth.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

RED SOX (86-35)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-4, 3.74 ERA)

PHILLIES (65-53)

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Justin Bour, 1B

Asdrubal Cabrera, SS

Rhys Hoskins, LF

Nick Williams, RF

Wilson Ramos, C

Odubel Herrera, CF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Vince Velasquez, RHP (8-9, 3.98 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images