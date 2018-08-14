Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Rick Porcello Starts, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

It’s not a stretch to say that Tuesday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park could be a World Series preview.

The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox will square off with the National League Wild Card-leading Philadelphia Phillies in the first contest of a two-game set. The two teams split a two-game set at Fenway Park in late July.

Fresh off a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox will hand the ball to Rick Porcello as they look to win their fifth straight game. Of course, Porcello’s last opportunity to bat in a National League park went far better than expected.

The Phillies, meanwhile, will turn to righty Nick Pivetta as they look to rebound from dropping two of three to the lowly San Diego Padres.

As for the lineups, Jackie Bradley Jr. will begin the game on the bench for the Red Sox, who will start Mookie Betts in center field and J.D. Martinez in right field. Sandy Leon will catch for Boston, despite Tuesday’s activation of Blake Swihart from the 10-day disabled list.

Philadelphia will start second baseman Cesar Hernandez in the leadoff spot and talented — but streaky — centerfield Odubel Herrera seventh.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

RED SOX (85-35)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (14-5, 4.17 ERA)

PHILLIES (65-52)

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Nick Williams, RF

Asdrubal Cabrera, SS

Rhys Hoskins, LF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Odubel Herrera, CF

Jorge Alfaro, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (7-9, 4.51 ERA)

